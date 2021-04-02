500 unaccompanied migrant girls from border to arrive in Houston today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10471435" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The National Association of Christian Churches in Houston is opening an emergency intake site for about 500 unaccompanied children. There has been a request for volunteers and some activity is happening at a warehouse in north Houston. Hit play to learn more.

Carrizo Springs - 500 beds

Carrizo Springs - 952 beds

Fort Bliss - 5,000 beds

Dallas - 2,300 beds

Houston- 500 beds

Midland - 700 beds

Pecos - 2,000 beds

San Antonio - 2,400 beds

San Antonio - 350 beds

A tour revealed a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 migrants were crammed into a space intended for 250.

An ABC congressional correspondent joined border troopers in a ride-along as they patrolled the waters. She met a mother and her 5-year-old along the way. Troopers said people like them will absolutely be sent back across the border.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 500 migrant girls are expected to arrive at a holding facility off Air Center Boulevard Friday.Community and faith leaders are working together to house the children.The facility will have 500 beds. The White House has not said if the facility will be temporary or long-term.New numbers show the U.S. Border Patrol is on track to encounter more than 2 million people before September this year.There is no timeline for when the girls are expected to arrive Friday.Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee toured the facility. She traveled to El Paso last month."I spoke to a child who had been in the desert for 12 days. Every child that I spoke to, these were girls, and they were under 14, had crossed the Rio Grande at night," the congresswoman recalled. "Every one of them had that frightening experience."There are 10 migrant housing facilities in total; nine are in Texas and one is in San Diego.The largest holding center is at Fort Bliss near El Paso, with 5,000 beds. The one in Houston is on the smaller side with 500 beds.All 10 centers combined will have about 13,000 beds.Video inside some holding centers shows overcrowding, not enough beds, toiletries or access to medical services.Desiree Salinas with Houston Catholic Charities is helping dozens of migrant children, families, and asylum seeking immigrants here in Houston.She expects the number of migrants needing help to continue to rise, so they're ramping up resources."All hands on deck kind of redistributing some resources, refocusing some different staff," she said.The White House says it will be following all Centers for Disease Control guidelines when it comes to the pandemic and will be testing all children for COVID-19.