Eagle Pass residents long to return to their park that's been taken over by Texas troops

It's been more than a year since Texas leaders sent troops to take over a park in Eagle Pass along the Rio Grande, causing a wave of opinions.

It's been more than a year since Texas leaders sent troops to take over a park in Eagle Pass along the Rio Grande, causing a wave of opinions.

It's been more than a year since Texas leaders sent troops to take over a park in Eagle Pass along the Rio Grande, causing a wave of opinions.

It's been more than a year since Texas leaders sent troops to take over a park in Eagle Pass along the Rio Grande, causing a wave of opinions.

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been more than a year since Texas leaders sent troops to take over a park in Eagle Pass along the Rio Grande, causing a wave of opinions.

A year later, many in that border community are longing for normalcy and to have access to their park again.

Shelby Park in Eagle Pass was a place where many families came to play and enjoy the outside. Now, it's become a point of tension as troops have taken over the grounds with no end in sight.

Two countries are divided by a fence, and people are divided by opinions.

"I wish we had access to go back to our Shelby Park," Eagle Pass resident Terry Sanchez said.

Eagle Pass is one of the epicenters of immigration enforcement efforts as troops took over a popular town park more than a year ago as Texas leaders said it was necessary in order to keep undocumented immigrants out.

"They lost the park, but look what they gained-- security," Eagle Pass resident Ivan Zambrano said.

Shelby Park was a part of Ivan Zambrano's daily walk. Today, he is taking a new path.

The grounds of Shelby Park are shut off, filled with cars, troops, fences, and barbed wire.

"Yeah, we lost the park temporarily. We didn't lose it forever," Zambrano said.

Border Network for Human Rights advocate and Pastor Julio Vasquez feels they're making life harder for the people in this border community.

He wants the government to remove the troops because he says their community needs their park and feels many have lost hope that they'll never be able to enjoy it again.

Like anything, people here see these border and immigration issues from different lenses.

It's a town where many say they feel misunderstood and unheard by many across the nation.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.

