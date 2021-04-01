border crisis

Migrant children to arrive at Houston holding facility today

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Migrant children to arrive at Houston holding facility today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Governor Greg Abbott will announce the expansion of Operation Lone Star to include efforts to crack down on human trafficking related to illegal border crossings Thursday.

New numbers show the border patrol is on track to encounter more than 2 million people before September, which is a new record.

Bus loads of migrant children are expected to come to Houston Thursday, but it's not clear exactly when they'll arrive.

The facility will have 500 beds. The White House has not said if the facility will be temporary or long-term. There are two categories.

There are 10 migrant housing facilities in total; nine are in Texas and one is in San Diego.

The largest holding center is at Fort Bliss near El Paso, with 5,000 beds. The one in Houston will be on the smaller side with 500 beds.

Here are the details for all nine Texas centers:
  • Carrizo Springs - 500 beds
  • Carrizo Springs - 952 beds
  • Fort Bliss - 5,000 beds
  • Dallas - 2,300 beds
  • Houston- 500 beds
  • Midland - 700 beds
  • Pecos - 2,000 beds
  • San Antonio - 2,400 beds
  • San Antonio - 350 beds


The location of the Houston facility has not been announced.

All 10 centers combined will have about 13,000 beds.

Video inside some holding centers shows overcrowding, not enough beds, toiletries or access to medical services.

RELATED: More than 4,000 migrants, many kids, crowded into Texas facility
EMBED More News Videos

A tour revealed a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 migrants were crammed into a space intended for 250.



Desiree Salinas with Houston Catholic Charities is helping dozens of migrant children, families, and asylum seeking immigrants here in Houston.

She expects the number of migrants needing help to continue to rise, so they're ramping up resources.

"All hands on deck kind of redistributing some resources, refocusing some different staff," she said.

The White House says it will be following all Centers for Disease Control guidelines when it comes to the pandemic and will be testing all children for COVID-19.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Ride-along with border patrol shows harsh reality of current migrant surges
EMBED More News Videos

An ABC congressional correspondent joined border troopers in a ride-along as they patrolled the waters. She met a mother and her 5-year-old along the way. Troopers said people like them will absolutely be sent back across the border.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncrisis at the borderborder walltexas newsgreg abbottborder patrolborder crisisimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BORDER CRISIS
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
Cuban immigrant says he knows desperation to cross border
Cornyn tours Houston shelter for unaccompanied minors
More than 4,000 migrants, many kids, crowded into Texas facility
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. deputy captured on camera punching teen on ATV
Fentanyl-laced ecstasy found in Houston
Get ready for a chilly start to your Thursday
Trooper dies days after being shot while on duty, DPS says
Memorial Hermann alerting patients of data breach
Officer video shows George Floyd struggle, then takedown
Man reported missing found dead in back of truck in SW Houston
Show More
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
Website lets you drive the World... virtually
Cuban immigrant says he knows desperation to cross border
4 dead, including child, after shooting at CA building
Batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fails quality check
More TOP STORIES News