Terminal D is cleared as safe and open following comments from an impatient passenger at a ticket counter. There are no other delays or impacts to flights at this time. #fly2houston — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) June 6, 2018

The bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious bag in the south ticketing area of Terminal D at Bush Intercontinental Airport.Airport spokesman Bill Begley said at about 9:40 a.m. Wednesday someone found an unattended bag in the south ticketing area. An explosives sniffing dog was brought in to check the bag.Houston police say the bomb squad was called to the airport after a passenger claimed to have explosives in his bag. The airport later tweeted that the comments were made by an impatient passenger at a ticket counter.The passenger has been identified as Jose Emanuel Morquecho Carrillo. He was charged with making a terroristic threat.Airport officials say the area was cleared for a short time, but Terminal D has been determined safe and is open for operations.There was no impact to flights reported.