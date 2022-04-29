Woman found dead behind strip center in Baytown after being reported missing last week, deputies say

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A week after a 65-year-old woman was reported missing in southeast Harris County, deputies confirmed that her body was found behind a strip center.Vickie Conerly was last seen in the 200 block of Maple Street at 6:30 a.m. on April 21.Her family told Harris County sheriff's deputies that Conerly was in need of multiple medications.In an update on Friday, the sheriff's office said Conerly's body was found on Wednesday in the 400 block of N. Main in Baytown.After the body was discovered behind a strip center, an autopsy was performed.Officials said there were no signs of trauma or foul play.