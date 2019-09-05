Body of Kemah Boardwalk employee found after trying to save kayaker in distress

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of the good Samaritan who jumped off the Kemah Boardwalk to help a kayaker in distress has been found, according to reports.On Wednesday, 56-year-old Todd Riddle of Deer Park tried to assist a kayaker in trouble. The kayaker got to safety, but Riddle did not.Officials told ABC13 that Riddle, who is a maintenance worker at the Kemah Boardwalk, was last seen alive at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday."He swam about 100 yards out and, on his way back, disappeared," Coast Guard Lt. Commander Caren Damon said.Riddle's family describes him as a strong swimmer and "exactly the kind of man who would risk his life to save another, without hesitation."Dozens of agencies assisted with the search of Riddle, including the Coast Guard, Kemah Police and Fire Departments, Seabrook Fire Department and Harris and Chambers County Sheriff's Offices.