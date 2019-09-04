Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after jumping in to help kayaker in distress

The Kemah Volunteer Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for the 57-year-old Kemah Boardwalk employee.
The Coast Guard said the man jumped into the water to help a kayaker who was in distress.
Happening now: several agencies searching for a Kemah boardwalk employee, who went underwater after jumping in to help a kayaker in distress.. Police tell us the kayaker was rescued by a passing boat. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/QH3bejQ3GX— T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) September 4, 2019
People on the scene lost sight of the employee and notified authorities.
The kayaker was assisted to shore by another Good Samaritan, according to the Coast Guard.
SEE ALSO: Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed honored after boating accident that claimed his life