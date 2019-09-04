Kemah Boardwalk employee missing after jumping in to help kayaker in distress

Happening now: several agencies searching for a Kemah boardwalk employee, who went underwater after jumping in to help a kayaker in distress.. Police tell us the kayaker was rescued by a passing boat. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/QH3bejQ3GX — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) September 4, 2019

KEMAH,Texas (KTRK) -- First responders are searching for a man who jumped off the Kemah Boardwalk to rescue a kayaker.The Kemah Volunteer Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for the 57-year-old Kemah Boardwalk employee.The Coast Guard said the man jumped into the water to help a kayaker who was in distress.People on the scene lost sight of the employee and notified authorities.The kayaker was assisted to shore by another Good Samaritan, according to the Coast Guard.