Body of 60-year-old woman last seen by her parents found in Lake Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after a man found the body of a 60-year-old woman in Lake Conroe.The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's office says it happened at around 10 a.m. when the man called their office saying he found a body near April Point Drive.When authorities arrived, they found the body of Ramona Manchester in the water.The constable's office says Manchester was last seen on Saturday by her parents who live in the area.Manchester's body will be taken to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy."The death is still under investigation by our department," said the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's office in a press release posted on their Facebook.Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Lake Division.