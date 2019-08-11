Body of 60-year-old woman last seen by her parents found in Lake Conroe

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after a man found the body of a 60-year-old woman in Lake Conroe.

The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's office says it happened at around 10 a.m. when the man called their office saying he found a body near April Point Drive.

When authorities arrived, they found the body of Ramona Manchester in the water.

The constable's office says Manchester was last seen on Saturday by her parents who live in the area.

Manchester's body will be taken to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for an autopsy.

"The death is still under investigation by our department," said the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's office in a press release posted on their Facebook.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Lake Division.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroeinvestigationbody foundinvestigationsdead body
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man loses leg while changing tire on North Freeway: Police
Man accused of killing pregnant teen arrested in New Mexico
Man accused of killing woman Sugar Land hotel: Police
Man arrested after staff reported seeing armed man at Baybrook Mall
Katy gun store faces backlash over back-to-school sale sign
BEAT THE HEAT: Where to find cooling centers in Houston
3 people killed after SUV crashes into pickup off Southwest Fwy
Show More
16-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in NW Harris County
Police still looking for suspect in double shooting on East Fwy
Inmate who escaped on tractor in TN arrested
HISTORY: Astros set franchise record with 23 runs against Orioles
Woman shot at in alleged Cypress road rage incident
More TOP STORIES News