Death investigation blocking lanes at East Freeway at Gregg St.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police are looking into a body found on the I-10 East eastbound on Gregg Street Sunday morning, police say.
HPD's homicide unit says, the people living nearby came outside because they heard the sound of a car crash, thinking that it might've been their car that was hit. It was actually a pickup truck stopped on the bridge.
"The woman who was driving, hit the barrier on the right shoulder of the freeway, and slid about 200 yards," says HPD homicide Detective Ferrell. Houston TranStar verified the incident as an accident at 3:17 am, blocking three right lanes and two frontage road lanes.
Authorities are investigating as a death by suicide.
For 24/7 mental health support in English or Spanish, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's free help line at 800-662-4357. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-8255 or texting 741741.
