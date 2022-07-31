Investigation underway after body found in water at Sugar Land, police say

Investigators believe the man fell or jumped from a bridge before he drowned in the water.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a passerby found a body under a bridge in the water in Sugar Land on Saturday, according to police.

At about 7:30 p.m., officers said a person saw a man's body in the waterway near Meadowcroft Boulevard and Wescott Avenue.

Investigators believe the man fell or jumped from a bridge along Meadowcroft before he drowned in the water.

It is unclear whether or not the fall was intentional, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.