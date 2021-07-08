body found

Body found floating in W. Houston park pond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to determine how a person died after a body was found floating in a west Houston park pond.

The discovery was made Thursday at Arthur Storey Park along Bellaire Boulevard and Beltway 8, according to the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office.

The Houston Police Department Dive Team, homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to the scene after the body was found in the northwest corner of the pond, authorities said.

It wasn't yet clear if the body belongs to a male or female or how long it had been in the water.

Arthur Storey Park is a 175-acre facility that includes a storm water detention pond that covers most of the property adjacent to Brays Bayou.
