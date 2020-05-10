Man's body found washed up on Jamaica Beach, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to police, a man's body was found west of Jamaica Beach near Kahala Drive on Mother's Day.Authorities say a resident reported the body of what appeared to be a man in his 20s around noon on Sunday.Police say the man may have been swimming in the area. A spokesperson for the Galveston Police Department says he is not aware for any reports of a missing man in the area.A preliminary investigation showed there are no signs of foul play.