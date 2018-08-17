EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3980261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cell phone video shows house fire in Baytown

Authorities say they have recovered a body at a burning home where an 87-year-old man hasn't been seen since Thursday night in Baytown.The home, located at Missouri Street near California Street, was engulfed in flames. We're told the fire started around 3 a.m. Friday and flames were shooting out of every window and door.According to authorities, the man's son last spoke to him around 9:15 p.m. Thursday after bringing his father home from the hospital. He has not been heard from since.The right side of the house partially collapsed due to the fire, making it too dangerous for firefighters to go inside.The body was found near the front door. Authorities have not confirmed if the body is that of the man who lives there.