Man found shot to death in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in southwest Houston are working to piece together the shooting death of a man Tuesday afternoon.

HPD shared on X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter, about detectives responding to a home in the 11700 block of Bob White Drive.

Police said a man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found dead with a gunshot wound at about 1:40 p.m.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured. Information regarding an arrest or suspect information was not immediately available.

Noel, a nearby neighbor, told ABC13 he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots, which he said sounded closer than previous incidents, leaving him terrified.

"I hear some further down the street. Normally, I don't hear them this close," he said.

He realized what had happened when he went to pick his brother up from school. The incident left him shaken up, prompting his plea for more patrol.

"We need better security or more patrol around this area. I really don't see that many police officers around," he said.

The area where the shooting took place includes Creekbend, Southwood, and Fondren Southwest and is home to about 46,000 people, according to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker. Data shows there have been five homicides in the last 12 months in the area.

