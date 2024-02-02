Bryn Mawr Film Institute: From wine tastings to film courses, it's more than just a movie theater

The Bryn Mawr Film Institute provides both entertainment and education with film courses for people of all ages.

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania -- The Bryn Mawr Film Institute is committed to bringing the best of independent and world cinema to Philadelphia's Main Line.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the institute has a long history of providing entertainment to the area.

Andrew Douglas, BMFI's Deputy Director for more than 18 years, also encourages the institute to provide both entertainment and education with film courses available to all ages.

While BMFI offers a 3rd Grade Visual Literacy Program and a Summer Filmmaking Course for High School students, their most popular offerings are their Film Studies Courses.

Paul Wright, an instructor at BMFI, was teaching a course on the Coen brothers during our visit.

"My guiding light in picking a film for any class is, will it generate good discussion? Will it encourage different points of view? Not just on the film, but on important things that matter to all of us as human beings."

What makes BMFI so unique are its regularly scheduled special events.

Not being locked down to movie theater chain standards, the institute provides themed movie events that you won't see anywhere else.

The movie "Big Night", a 1996 film about two brothers who own an Italian restaurant, inspired BMFI to put on a wine tasting to fully immerse audiences into the film's world.

If you are interested in taking a course, seeing a movie, attending a wine tasting, or all three, Bryn Mawr Film Institute is worth a trip.

Visit brynmawrfilm.org to stay up to date with everything happening at this historic theater.