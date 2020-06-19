Society

Galveston beaches look like something out of a postcard

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another Friday, another blue water weekend in Galveston? Well, maybe.

In video captured by ABC13's Galveston camera, the beaches looked like something out of a postcard!

On Saturday, enough moisture will spread in from the Gulf to bring back a few showers and thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon. That means rain chances will be increasing on Sunday, with thunderstorms more likely from the late morning into the mid-afternoon.

The clear water condition typically becomes the big draw of Galveston Island repeatedly from Memorial Day to July in the summer.



Why some beaches have clear water and others are murkier
Some beaches have crystal clear water while others are murky and gray. While you might think pollution turns clear water murky, there's usually a different explanation.

