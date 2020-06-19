Galveston beaches look like something out of a postcard

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3822648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some beaches have crystal clear water while others are murky and gray. While you might think pollution turns clear water murky, there's usually a different explanation.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another Friday, another blue water weekend in Galveston? Well, maybe.In video captured by ABC13's Galveston camera, the beaches looked like something out of a postcard!On Saturday, enough moisture will spread in from the Gulf to bring back a few showers and thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon. That means rain chances will be increasing on Sunday, with thunderstorms more likely from the late morning into the mid-afternoon.The clear water condition typically becomes the big draw of Galveston Island repeatedly from Memorial Day to July in the summer.