Armed carjacker stole woman's SUV after breaking her arm in northwest Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed carjacker broke a woman's arm outside a retail store in northwest Harris County, deputies say.On Thursday morning, the suspect approached a 68-year-old woman in the parking lot at 15955 FM-529 E, near Highway 6.With a pistol in hand, the suspect pushed her to the ground breaking her arm, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The suspect drove away in her blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson with a Texas plate JGP-4190.The suspect is described as a Black man last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater and red shorts.If you have information about the incident or suspect, please call us at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.