carjacking

Armed carjacker stole woman's SUV after breaking her arm in northwest Harris Co.

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 9am - June 4, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed carjacker broke a woman's arm outside a retail store in northwest Harris County, deputies say.

On Thursday morning, the suspect approached a 68-year-old woman in the parking lot at 15955 FM-529 E, near Highway 6.

With a pistol in hand, the suspect pushed her to the ground breaking her arm, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect drove away in her blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson with a Texas plate JGP-4190.

The suspect is described as a Black man last seen wearing a gray hooded sweater and red shorts.

If you have information about the incident or suspect, please call us at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonwoman injuredstolen carcarjacking
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Carjacking suspect threw 3-year-old out of truck, mother says
Man shot 18 times during carjacking at N. Harris Co. gas station
HPD looking for suspect accused of shooting and carjacking in 2 areas
Carjacker shoots man after argument in SW Houston
TOP STORIES
Uvalde students, staff not returning to Robb Elementary School
3 people injured after U-Haul driver opens fire in club parking lot
Biden, first lady temporarily moved from Del. beach house: Officials
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Walmart parking lot shooting
Storms pop this afternoon for some
White House marks Pride Month amid wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation
Abbott restarts Michigan baby formula plant linked to contamination
Show More
SB lanes of Hardy Toll Road reopened after man climbs pylon tower
Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dies at 95
Houston hip-hop legend Bun B headlines Summer Jam HTX
Two men shot in an apartment complex in SW Houston, police say
TX escapee's prints found at home near killed family, sources say
More TOP STORIES News