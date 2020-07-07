Blackout Day today aims to uplift Black-owned businesses

Organizers of #BlackOutDay2020 are asking for a day of solidarity in the country where "not one Black person" spends a dollar outside of the community.
To read more about their movement, visit blackoutday.org.
"We welcome ALL people of color to stand with us in solidarity. Black people alone account for an estimated 1.2 trillion dollars or more of spending in the economy annually," organizers wrote on their website. "Together we have 3.9 trillion dollars in economic spending power. While we welcome allies who choose to stand with us, we make absolutely no apology for the fact this movement is FOR US and BY US."
Black-owned businesses, like other businesses, are struggling during the pandemic.
Recently, ABC13's Localish team profiled two Black-owned businesses in Houston.
"Black Box" is a monthly subscription service.
A Houston brother and sister started the company.
Localish also introduced you to a Sugar Land truck driver who is fulfilling his dream to be a baker.
His company is called "Brotha Bakes".
