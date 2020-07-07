Society

Blackout Day today aims to uplift Black-owned businesses

Tuesday, July 7, has been deemed "Blackout Day" by organizers of a movement aimed at supporting Black-owned businesses.

Organizers of #BlackOutDay2020 are asking for a day of solidarity in the country where "not one Black person" spends a dollar outside of the community.

To read more about their movement, visit blackoutday.org.

"We welcome ALL people of color to stand with us in solidarity. Black people alone account for an estimated 1.2 trillion dollars or more of spending in the economy annually," organizers wrote on their website. "Together we have 3.9 trillion dollars in economic spending power. While we welcome allies who choose to stand with us, we make absolutely no apology for the fact this movement is FOR US and BY US."

Black-owned businesses, like other businesses, are struggling during the pandemic.

RELATED: How you can support black-owned businesses in Houston

Recently, ABC13's Localish team profiled two Black-owned businesses in Houston.

"Black Box" is a monthly subscription service.

A Houston brother and sister started the company.

FULL STORY: Brother and sister start subscription box to help black-owned businesses

These siblings are helping Black-owned businesses across the country!



Localish also introduced you to a Sugar Land truck driver who is fulfilling his dream to be a baker.

His company is called "Brotha Bakes".

FULL STORY: Sugar Land truck driver turned baker hopes his story will inspire children in the Black community
EMBED More News Videos

"I want a young Black child to walk into a store one day and see a logo on a jar that resembles them. That's important to me," Mark Linen said.

