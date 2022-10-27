Cast says Chadwick Boseman's spirit felt throughout filming of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

HOLLYWOOD -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has a new story to tell, this one in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us, but his presence and spirit are still felt in the sequel.

"Our story very much embraces the grief we were feeling and because T'Challa is gone in this story, the real question at the heart of this story is how to you move on after tragedy, after loss? And that's what we needed," said Lupita Nyong'o.

"He was the leader through the phenomenon that the first film became. So, really, it so feels grounded in him and rooted in the power of his spirit, his leadership and generosity," said Danai Gurira.

The film's director, Ryan Coogler, wore a necklace with Boseman's image to this premiere.

"I was able to get this made when we were starting. I just wanted to keep him close as a reminder of what we were doing it for," said Coogler.

Co-star Janeshia Adams-Ginyard wore body paint to the premiere...with Chadwick's image on her back.

"I feel great. I am wearing an outfit. It's just in paint. That's all!" laughed Adams-Ginyard.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" will show our heroes fighting to protect their nation. And in Marvel style, there's always something new to explore.

"I think you're in for a great adventure, some excitement, some emotion--absolutely! We're gonna get all of that larger-than-life Marvel but it's so grounded," said Angela Bassett.

"Gratitude. That's the word for today, extreme, extreme gratitude," said Letitia Wright. "When I look at this poster and when I remember the work that we've done to make this come alive--gratitude."

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is rated PG-13. It runs two hours and 41 minutes and will be in theatres November 11th.

