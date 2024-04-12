WATCH LIVE

Advocates rally to end pregnancy-related deaths in America during Black Maternal Health Week

By Briana Conner
Friday, April 12, 2024
Every year, hundreds of people in the U.S. die due to pregnancy-related complications, but the issue is getting worse for women of color.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Each year, hundreds of people in America die during pregnancy or in the year after birth.

Every pregnancy-related death is tragic, especially considering that over 80% of those in the U.S. are preventable. However, for women of color in particular, the problem is only getting worse.

Monique Shaw from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation said the crisis is perpetuated by America's failure to provide quality and affordable healthcare coverage to all.

She also called it a reflection of the medical racism, bias, and inattentive care that Black Americans overwhelmingly experience.

Black women are responding to this crisis by advocating for policies and practices that will ensure everyone has a safe and healthy birthing experience.

These steps include, among others, expanding health insurance coverage and investing in effective policies and programs to improve maternal health outcomes, specifically for women of color.

