Black Friday store hours for Walmart, Target, Macy's and more

After the last piece of pie has been eaten on Thanksgiving, people naturally turn their attention to Black Friday and holiday shopping. To help you plan out where to go this year, we've compiled a list of Black Friday store hours for 2023, so you won't miss any holiday deals from your favorite retailers.

Black Friday 2023 Store Hours

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Apple

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

Army and Air Force Exchange Service stores

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by location

Ashley HomeStore

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

Banana Republic

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by location and mall

Barnes & Noble

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops

Thanksgiving Day: Opens at 9 a.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

Bath & Body Works

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Belk

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving Day: Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Boscov's

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cabela's

Thanksgiving Day: Opens 8 a.m.

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

Costco

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

CVS

Thanksgiving Day: 24-hour locations open; check others locally

Black Friday: Regular hours

DICK'S Sporting Goods

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dillard's

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dollar General

Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday: Normal hours

DSW

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 9 a.m.

Family Dollar

Thanksgiving Day: Many locations will be open for last-minute shoppers, but check franchise for specifics.

Black Friday: Normal store hours

Footlocker

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Check mall hours

Five Below

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fleet Farm

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

GameStop

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Most stores open 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GAP

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Most stores open at 9 a.m.

Guitar Center

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Half Price Books

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

Harbor Freight Tools

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m. (most stores)

Hobby Lobby

Thanksgiving Day: Closed (in keeping with its long tradition of staying closed on Thanksgiving, in addition to every Sunday)

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

HomeGoods

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

IKEA

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

JCPenney

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

JOANN

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Kohl's

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

Lowe's

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Macy's

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Marshalls

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Mattress Firm

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. opening time, depending on the location

Michaels

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Navy Exchange

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by location; some stores opening 7 a.m.

Nordstrom

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 8 a.m.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving Day: Closed.

Black Friday: Opens at 5 a.m.

Petco

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Most stores will open at 8 a.m., but hours may vary by location.

PetSmart

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

REI

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Closed. Yes, REI is closed on Black Friday, in keeping with its OptOutside tradition.

Rite Aid

Thanksgiving Day: 24-hour locations are open

Black Friday: Regular hours; check location

Sam's Club

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular shopping hours (Plus members can start shopping at 8 a.m.)

Sephora

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by mall

Sportsman's Warehouse

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Regular hours

Staples

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 9 a.m.

Target

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

T.J.Maxx

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 7 a.m.

Tractor Supply Company

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.

Ulta Beauty

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Victoria's Secret

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Varies by mall.

Walgreens

Thanksgiving Day: Open regular hours, including 24-hour locations

Black Friday: Open regular hours

Walmart

Thanksgiving Day: Closed

Black Friday: Opens at 6 a.m.