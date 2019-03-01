Black box recovered from cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay

NTSB has recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the cargo jet that crashed in

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have found part the so-called 'black box' at the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed Saturday.The search has been underway at Trinity Bay where debris from an Amazon cargo jet crash was scattered.The National Transportation and Safety Board has recovered the cockpit voice recorder. It's being transported to NTSB labs in Washington DC and will be evaluated as part of the investigation.Earlier this week the Chambers County Sheriff's Office announced the discovery of additional human remains, while also cautioning that the remains were not yet confirmed to be from the third remaining aircraft crew member still to be accounted for. Authorities were able to locate the remains of two people shortly after the incident.Capt. Ricky Blakely, First Officer Conrad Jules Aska, and pilot Sean Archuleta were confirmed to be on the plane at the time of the crash.None of the remains have been identified yet.Searchers expressed difficulty in seeking the victims and key evidence from the crash. The plane and its cargo were shattered into pieces in the marshy terrain.