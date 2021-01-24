Man dies after falling from back of pickup truck on Gulf Freeway

Clear Lake and VCD are at a fatal accident at S/B Gulf Freeway and BW 8. Adult male victim. reports are the male fell out of the back of pick up that left the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/l36dCK5IHj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man riding in the back of a pickup truck died Saturday night after he fell into the lanes of Gulf Freeway, police said.It happened just before 11 p.m. near Beltway 8 in southeast Houston.Witnesses told officers they saw the man fall out of the bed of a white pickup truck, which continued traveling after it happened, according to Houston police.It appeared the victim died from the impact of falling out of the truck and was not struck by passing vehicles, investigators said. The man's identity wasn't immediately released."He was in the bed of a truck, and either the driver swerved, and he was intoxicated and he fell out, and now we have a person that passed away," said Lt. Emanuel Pavel with Houston police.The pickup truck had not yet been located as of Sunday morning.