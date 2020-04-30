Science

Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves off California coast - VIDEO

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. -- Surfers were seen catching glowing bioluminescent waves off the California coast.

VIDEO: Rare bioluminescent waves turn ocean neon blue on California beach

ABC7 photojournalist Darryl Kim captured a stunning scene as surfers rode bright blue waves off the Southern California coast Tuesday evening.

Surfers were also seen gliding along the fluorescent waves in the San Diego area.

The neon blue appearance is usually caused by algae in the water.

Last week, a group of glowing dolphins was captured on video lighting up the waters of Newport Beach. Patrick Coyne captured the footage of the pod of dolphins in the bioluminescent waves and the video was also uploaded by Newport Coastal Adventure to its Facebook page.
Glowing dolphins were captured on video gliding through bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach.


Bioluminescent phytoplankton give the surf an electric blue glow, according to National Geographic. Some dinoflagellates -- single-celled planktonic creatures -- can produce toxins that are harmful to fish, humans and other creatures.

Scientists believe bioluminescence may also be a form of defense for the life-forms.

A local photographer captured a rare phenomenon on the shores of Newport Beach where bioluminescence waves light up the ocean.

