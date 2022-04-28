HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston-area families who've been eagerly awaiting the reopening of the city's newest amusement park won't have to wait much longer. Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures has announced that it will open all attractions on Saturday, April 30.
This comes after the big open in March was delayed, as CultureMap previously reported. Notably, this will be the park's first season with amusement park rides.
Admission to the park is $44.99 at the gate or $39.99 online. This includes waterpark attractions, Wild Isle (a floating obstacle course on the lake), seven different amusement park rides, axe throwing, archery, a petting zoo, giant maze, and more, per a press release.
SEE ALSO: New Caney water park reopens for spring break in March
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Houston's newest amusement park thunders back for big opening after delay
AMUSEMENT PARK
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News