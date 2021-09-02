university of houston

Big 12 Conference's reported expansion could include Houston Cougars and 3 others

Houston, BYU, Central Florida and Cincinnati are the leading schools emerging as future Big 12 members, ESPN reports.
EMBED <>More Videos

Big 12 votes against expanding conference

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Big 12 Conference may be courting the University of Houston once again as a member school, five years after the one-time powerhouse league refused to invite UH.

Sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday that Houston and three other schools - Brigham Young, Central Florida and Cincinnati - emerged as leading candidates for Big 12 expansion.

Formal invitations could be extended some time during the forthcoming college football season.

The reported courtship marks a bounce-back move by the conference, which has members in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Iowa and West Virginia, in wake of the impending departures of University of Texas and University of Oklahoma.

In the report, ESPN mentioned a four-person subcommittee began meeting over the last week to discuss potential expansion. A vote of eight of the conference's current 10 members is required to approve candidate schools for expansion.

For Houston in particular, if the university chooses to leave the American Athletic Conference, its current league, a $10 million exit fee is required.

As of Thursday, UH has not offered a statement on a potential jump to the Big 12.

The video above is from an October 2016 report on the Big 12 considering expansion, which included UH.



Back in 2016, Houston, along with Rice, could have been invited into the conference, which at the time recently replaced two SEC-bound schools - Texas A&M and Missouri - with TCU and West Virginia. The Big 12 decided it was content with 10 members.

The implications for UH could mean the school sharing into lucrative TV rights revenue. In the last fiscal year, each Big 12 school reportedly earned up to $40.5 million in revenue.

In comparison, a school in the American Athletic Conference earned on average almost $7 million from TV rights revenue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustontexasuniversity of houstonuniversity of texasncaacollege basketballfootballcollegebasketball
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
End of chase prompts SWAT stand off near UH
Rice now part of great college conference realignment of 2021
UH student murdered after car crash in Fort Bend County
UH named among best schools in US for Hispanic students
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News