Politics

Biden to announce 90% of adults will be COVID vaccine-eligible in three weeks

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will announce Monday afternoon that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks, an administration official told CNN.

He will also announce they are at least doubling the number of pharmacies where people can get vaccinated.

This development was first reported by Bloomberg News.

This story is breaking and will be updated.
