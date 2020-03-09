Society

Bible untouched by flames that destroyed Deer Park woman's truck

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is thanking God after she was uninjured when her truck caught flames on the side of Battleground Road around noon Sunday.

Trina Carr says she was driving her truck when God told her to pull over because something was wrong.

When she pulled over, she noticed her truck began to smoke, so she quickly got out.



Photos from the scene show the entire front of her truck engulfed in flames.

Carr called 911, and Deer Park firefighters came and put out the flames.



When searching her truck, firefighters found Carr's Bible and notebook sitting on the dash, seemingly unaffected.

In a post on Facebook, the Deer Park Fire Department said her dash was completely burned and dissolved into ash and melted plastic, yet only the back cover of the Bible was damaged.

Carr told ABC13 she is grateful to God and her takeaway from the near-tragedy is that if you feel like something is going to happen, follow your instinct.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydeer parkfirephotocar firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News