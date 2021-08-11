coronavirus deaths

Well-known Houston trainer dies of COVID, ABC13 confirms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A well-known Houston trainer who once worked with superstar Beyoncé died during his tough battle with COVID-19, ABC13 confirmed.

Craig Adams died on Tuesday after contracting the virus. According to an Instagram post published by Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, Adams had been dealing with kidney failure.

"Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy," wrote Lawson. "This is only the latest of many friends and family that were lost to COVID."

Lawson said Adams once trained Beyoncé and even worked as a bodyguard for the famed Houston girl group Destiny's Child.

"He became a part of the touring, and he was security for awhile," said Lawson during an interview with ABC13's Melanie Lawson. "If you knew Craig, he just always had a smile on his face. Always was positive ... I've never heard him say one negative thing about anybody, even when they deserved it. He was just a good, honest guy."

