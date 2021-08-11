Well-known Houston trainer dies of COVID, ABC13 confirms

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10923966" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rogelio Avila's wife said COVID-19 caused so much damage to her husband's lungs, that he qualified for a double lung transplant. He's now on the road to recovery, however she said she wants others to know the truth about COVID and vaccines, in hopes they get their dose.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A well-known Houston trainer who once worked with superstar Beyoncé died during his tough battle with COVID-19, ABC13 confirmed.Craig Adams died on Tuesday after contracting the virus. According to an, Adams had been dealing with kidney failure."Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy," wrote Lawson. "This is only the latest of many friends and family that were lost to COVID."Lawson said Adams once trained Beyoncé and even worked as a bodyguard for the famed Houston girl group Destiny's Child."He became a part of the touring, and he was security for awhile," said Lawson during an interview with ABC13's Melanie Lawson. "If you knew Craig, he just always had a smile on his face. Always was positive ... I've never heard him say one negative thing about anybody, even when they deserved it. He was just a good, honest guy."To explore the COVID data hub,