Pets & Animals

British zoo parrot stuns with cover of Beyoncé's 'If I Were a Boy'

A singing parrot in England is giving Beyoncé a run for her money.

A viral video shows Chico the parrot serenading a captivated audience at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park with a familiar tune.

Employees first heard Chico sing Beyonce's 2008 hit "If I Were a Boy" during coronavirus lockdown.

The park, which claims to house the UK's largest parrot collection, says Chico has more tunes under his belt, and they plan to release more videos.

Chico has become somewhat of a celebrity at the park since his viral video. He even has his own Instagram.



Watch the video above to hear Chico's impressive vocals.



RELATED:
Disabled puppy and pigeon become besties at rescue shelter, becoming an internet sensation
EMBED More News Videos

They are the cutest thing. A pigeon that can't fly become best friends with a puppy that can't walk at a rescue shelter in Rochester, New York.


Video shows bears searching for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store
EMBED More News Videos

Some wild bears in the Lake Tahoe area were caught on video getting a little too comfortable with humans.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszooviral videosingingbeyoncebirdsenglandcaught on videoanimalsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing man last seen driving on I-45 near the Woodlands
Deborah Wrigley signing off after 42 years at ABC13
Fauci on sending ill college students home: 'The worst thing you can do'
Group plans to build 10,000 acre park in Galveston Bay
HFD saves construction workers dangling from high rise platform
COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 1? Houston's working on it
Trump aims to defund Democratic-run cities
Show More
Get answers to your questions about voting in the 2020 election
Some jobs open in Cypress pay more than $45 per hour
Suspect in U-Haul leads deputies on 48 mile chase
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to debut new season back in studio
'Saucy nugs:' Man goes viral over boneless chicken wings plea
More TOP STORIES News