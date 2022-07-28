Beyoncé rules the internet with historic Twitter emoji celebrating her wildly anticipated new album

Beyoncé's Renaissance album was leaked 48 hours before it was set to be released, but her fanbase is asking others not to share or listen to the leaked music.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston and the worldwide Beyhive are majorly buzzing in anticipation of Renaissance, Beyoncé's wildly anticipated new album, which drops on July 29 on Tidal and streaming services everywhere.

Now, in honor of the news that broke the internet this summer, Twitter has released a new fandom emoji in honor of Houston's icon. Notably, this is only the second time ever that Twitter is creating an emoji for a fandom: BTS, the insanely popular K-Pop act, received the first custom fandom emoji in 2017 when the group reached 10 million followers.

Cutesy and completely apropos, the new Beyoncé emoji is a take on the instantly familiar bee emoji, replete with a regal golden crown. It appears for users when Tweeting with #BeyHive.

