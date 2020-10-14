Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles to teach University of Houston master class in music management

HOUSTON, Texas -- He's the father of two of the biggest musical stars on the planet and now he'll add the title of teacher to his resume.

Mathew Knowles will share the secrets of managing Beyonce and Solange in a master class on the music industry at the University of Houston in 2021.

Knowles told ABC13's Melanie Lawson that it took him more than thirty years of learning on the job, and a few failures.

He wants to pass on that knowledge in a fifteen-week virtual course beginning in January.

One key lesson Knowles said he'll share: There are some things more important than money or fame.

"I learned I had to continue to learn," Knowles said. "This requires a lot of time and focus and passion and information and building the right team. You sometimes have to learn those the hard way or you have these types of opportunities by listening to someone who's done it on a high level."

The master class is limited to the first thirty-five people to sign up and all that knowledge isn't that cheap.

The class costs $3,000 for fifteen sessions for non-students and $1,000 for University of Houston students and alumni.

Knowles is no stranger to academia. He earned bachelor's degrees in Economics and Business Administration from Fisk University, a master's degree in Strategic Planning and Organizational Culture and a doctorate in Business Administration from Cornerstone Christian Bible College.

He's also taught classes at Texas Southern University, Cornell, Fisk, Rice, Prairie View A&M, and The Art Institute International.

RELATED: Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, reveals he's a breast cancer survivor

The course is jointly offered by the Arts Leadership program at the Kathrine G. McGovern College of the Arts and the Executive Education program at the C.T. Bauer College of Business.

As long as space is available, you can register for The Music Industry and the Digital Age course here.

SEE ALSO: Beyonce's father announces Destiny's Child musical
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Court dismisses Texas GOP lawsuit against drive-thru voting
Massive fire destroys Katy apartment construction site
Dark smoke from plant flare hangs over Houston
Why college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately
Missing south Texas 17-year-old believed to be in grave danger
Couple says they faced discrimination in home appraisal because of wife's race
Harris Co. Precinct 1 offers help after viral eviction video
Show More
Chinese Community Center helps make lives easier
Baby Nick dies shortly after release from hospital
Here's what TxDOT says about putting parts of I-45 underground
Here's what allergens the cool front blew in
Half-naked man arrested in Houston after chase and standoff
More TOP STORIES News