texas news

Texas governor's race: Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID day after Livingston campaign stop

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke says he tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, a day after holding a campaign stop in Livingston.

"I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines," the former El Paso congressman tweeted.



O'Rourke, who is heading toward a November gubernatorial showdown with incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, said he's fully vaccinated and boosted, and he regularly tests as he travels the state for town hall meetings.

"I tested negative yesterday morning before testing positive today," O'Rourke explained.

The Democratic hopeful, who became a rising star nationally as he challenged for Ted Cruz's U.S. Senate seat in 2018, posted to his Twitter a picture of himself at a crowded town hall in Livingston, located about an hour outside of Houston. The photo shows the candidate speak with a few people visibly wearing masks.

His Twitter feed also posted a live stream of the event. He was not masked.



O'Rourke's opponent Gov. Abbott also came down with COVID within the last year. Abbott tested positive in August 2021 despite being fully vaccinated.

Word of the infection came a day after his appearance at a "standing room only" event in Collin County.

Abbott's office at the time said he tests daily and isolated himself at home.

SEE MORE: Texas Gov. Abbott at 'standing room only' event before COVID-positive test revealed
EMBED More News Videos

According to Gov. Abbott's office, he is not experiencing any symptoms and is receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgreg abbottbeto o'rourkecoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19texas politicscoronavirus testingtexas news
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
Body of missing National Guard soldier found after multi-day search
Today is last day to register to vote in primary election runoffs
Search continues for soldier that went missing in river
TOP STORIES
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
Body of missing National Guard soldier found after multi-day search
Murder trial begins for man accused of stabbing Josue Flores 20 times
Scattered downpours pushing into Houston
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Woman dies in home fire after going back to save boyfriend, HCFMO says
Today is last day to register to vote in primary election runoffs
Show More
Megan Thee Stallion on alleged 2020 shooting: 'I was really scared'
HISD to host hiring event Wednesday for new RISE program
Prescribed burn planned today at Sylvan Rodriguez Park in Clear Lake
Supreme Court tackling case about praying football coach
Recent reporting highlights criticism against Houston Crime Stoppers
More TOP STORIES News