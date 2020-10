Beto O'Rourke reportedly set to teach at Texas State University

EMBED >More News Videos Beto O'Rourke said he supports taking away certain weapons

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) -- One-time presidential and Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke is reportedly set to drop some knowledge on the students of Texas State University.The former U.S. congressman from El Paso was tapped to teach Texas politics at the San Marcos campus during the spring 2021 semester, the school's daily publication The University Star reported.The publication reported the hiring is not yet finalized, but O'Rourke will teach a synchronous online class.O'Rourke has a bachelor's degree in English literature from Columbia University, but he grew up around the political aspirations of his father Pat, who once served as the El Paso County Judge.Beto has served as a councilman in his hometown before becoming a four-term U.S. representative.of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in 2018 raised his national profile before jumping into a presidential campaign for the