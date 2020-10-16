Beto O'Rourke reportedly set to teach at Texas State University

The former U.S. congressman from El Paso was tapped to teach Texas politics at the San Marcos campus during the spring 2021 semester, the school's daily publication The University Star reported.
The publication reported the hiring is not yet finalized, but O'Rourke will teach a synchronous online class.
O'Rourke has a bachelor's degree in English literature from Columbia University, but he grew up around the political aspirations of his father Pat, who once served as the El Paso County Judge.
Beto has served as a councilman in his hometown before becoming a four-term U.S. representative.
His challenge of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz's seat in 2018 raised his national profile before jumping into a presidential campaign for the 2020 Democratic nomination. The video above is from a 2018 profile of O'Rourke during his campaign for U.S. Senate.
