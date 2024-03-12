Best ergonomic office chairs to add to your home office

If you've ever suffered aches and pains from sitting too long at your desk, you need an ergonomic chair. Ergonomic chairs are fully adjustable, offering lumbar support, tilt controls and adjustable armrests. Below, we've rounded up the best ergonomic desk chairs to make both working from home and in the office a little more comfortable.

Features we looked out for:

Adjustability: An ergonomic chair has an adjustable seat, armrests and lumbar support.

Comfort: Every chair you choose should be comfortable, whether that be with a memory foam cushioned seat or padded armrests.

Weight limit: We've included a variety of chairs, with weight limits as high as 300 pounds.

Best ergonomic office chairs 2024

Best overall

This adjustable chair has lumbar support, an adjustable armrest and a headrest for added comfort. An ergonomic chair supports the natural S curve of your spine (to prevent you from hunching forward or leaning too far back) and the brand says the chair's adjustability settings will help you achieve just that. It has a foam cushion, and foam-padded armrests to keep you feeling comfortable for extended periods too.

Max weight: 300 pounds

Best budget

Since this option has a mesh back, it's breathable and great for places with a warmer climate. There's lumbar support, as well as flip-up armrests, which means you can set them out of the way when not in use. There are five rotating wheels on its base, for added stability on all floors, including hardwood and carpet. The frame itself also has a metal build for durability.

Max weight: 250 pounds

Best mesh

This mesh chair has both a mesh back and seat for breathability. There's an adjustable headrest, flip-up arms and lumbar support. It's easy to install too, according to the brand, taking just 15 minutes of your time. It has a five-point base, similar to other chairs on our list, and tilt functions if you feel the need to recline back.

Max weight: 280 pounds

Best luxury

This pick might be pricier but it's worth your money. This chair excels at pressure distribution and natural alignment, designed with the guidance of 20 physicians, according to the brand. Once you adjust the chair's back to your spine's natural curve, the brand says the chair will automatically move and adjust to you when you lean back or forward, The arms are fully adjustable too, and you have tilt support. The frame itself is made from alloyed steel and the rest of the chair is constructed from graphite, aluminium and polyester.

Max weight: 300 pounds

