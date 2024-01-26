Best dog beds to help your furry friend stay cozy

If you've got a furry friend scurrying about your home, you know trying to shop for the right pet products can be a hassle. One of the most difficult things to shop for as a pet owner has always been a dog bed. My dog is about 15 years old, and his old limbs need something supportive for maximum comfort. Whether you too have an older dog or have just adopted a new puppy and want to buy them something cozy, we've rounded up the best dog beds right below.

Features we looked out for:

Washability: It's imperative that your pet can sleep in a clean environment - free of any food or urine stains. A washable bed is also generally more durable as you don't have to worry about it discoloring over time.

Support: If you have an older pet, an orthopedic bed can offer the support and cushioning they need. Every option we've included offers support for older dogs.

Size: A dog bed needs to be the right size for your pet, a bed that's too big or small may not be comfortable. Every dog bed selected below comes in multiple sizes depending on the breed and age of the pup you're shopping for - except for the Yeti dog bed which is available in one size only.

The best dog beds

Best overall

Amazon Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Dog Bed $29.99 to $69.99 Shop now at Amazon

This cozy dog bed is my personal favorite because my dog can easily fit in its center and use the raised edges to rest his head. The brand says the high bolsters that allow your pet to burrow into this dog bed are also great for relieving anxiety. The shell of this option is washable too - just remove the filling and dunk the cover in the washing machine.

Best orthopedic dog bed

Amazon PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed $71.80 to $239.95 Shop now at Amazon

This memory foam dog bed has a removable and washable cover to help keep it clean. Its memory foam build is designed to reduce joint pain and allow your pet to stay comfortable for longer periods of time, according to the brand. A bolster pillow is also built-in so your pet can rest their head on it. And, the cover itself is water resistant, in case of any accidents or spills.

Best cooling dog bed

Amazon Furhaven Cooling Gel Dog Bed $56.99 to $72.99 Shop now at Amazon

If your pet is always uncomfortable and warm, get this cooling dog bed. It's easy on the joints and is designed to cushion pressure points, according to the brand. Like other options on this list, the dog bed cover is washable and easy to remove.

Best outdoor dog bed

Amazon K&H Pet Products Raised Cooling Outdoor Dog Bed $28.99 to $59.99 Shop now at Amazon

This outdoor dog bed is perfect for when the weather gets warmer since it's made from a breathable mesh material. It's collapsible too, so you can easily transport or store it with ease, and take it with you on your next camping or hiking trip. The cover on top is also removable and washable, plus the slip-resistant feet on this dog bed will ensure it doesn't skid even on wet floors.

Best portable dog bed

25% off Yeti Yeti Dog Bed $225

$300 Shop now at Yeti

Another portable option, the Yeti dog bed comes with a machine washable cover and a waterproof base. There's a removable travel pad built-in, which you can take with you on the go. It's cushioned for maximum comfort and while it's available in one size only, the brand says this pick works for dog breeds both big and small.

Best luxury pick

20% off Casper Casper The Dog Bed $111.20 to $199.20

$139 - $249 Shop now at Casper

This dig bed from Casper is available in three sizes (small, medium and large) and three colors. Its nylon cover is removable and machine washable, and it's made from pressure-relieving memory foam to keep your pet comfy. It's dog-tested and approved, according to the brand, so it won't sink or sag over time.

