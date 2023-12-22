Houston jingles all the way in top 50 cities to celebrate Christmas in 2023

HOUSTON, Texas -- No matter how much is spent on gifts to give family and friends, the spirit of Christmas lies not in presents under the tree but in spending quality time with loved ones. Houstonians won't have to travel far to experience the best Christmas in Texas this year after landing among the top 50 in a new national list of the best cities to celebrate Christmas in 2023.

The report by WalletHub ranked the 100 most populous cities across five categories: Christmas traditions, holiday observance, generosity, shopping, and costs.

Houston earned its No. 36 spot thanks to the city's heap of holiday happenings. From local restaurants putting their all into creating the most festive holiday feasts, to the most spectacular lighting displays, there's plenty to enjoy around the city. Houston restaurants and bars are also hustling towards 2024 with a plethora of special New Year's Eve meals.

Continue reading this story at our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.