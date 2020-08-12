Society

Houston ranks highly on list of America's best cities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new list of America's best cities has Houston ranked highly, and it's thanks to our Fortune 500 companies, fine food and more!

Houston ranked No. 11 and highest in Texas in the study published by Canada-based Resonance Consultancy Ltd., which specializes in marketing, strategy, and research for the real estate, tourism, and economic development sectors.

"Smart, skilled, and soulful, Houston is the American city of the future," the study reads.

The study praised the city for things such as ethnic diversity, highly rated restaurants and airport connectivity.

Resonance did note, however, that Houston "ranks a middling No. 47 for Prosperity, including No. 74 in employment ranking and #99 for income equality.

The study ranks large U.S. cities by relying on a mix of 26 performance and quality measures.

Curious how other cities ranked? Here's Resonance's top 10:

  • New York City
  • Los Angeles
  • San Francisco
  • Chicago
  • Washington, D.C.
  • San Diego
  • Las Vegas
  • San Jose
  • Miami
  • Boston

As for the rest of Texas, Dallas ranked No. 14, Austin No. 17 and San Antonio No. 28. No other Texas cities were included in the top 100.

Dallas was praised highly for having the No. 1 airport connectivity thanks to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and the country's highest concentration of corporate headquarters.

Austin got high marks for its vibrant cultural scene and blossoming tech landscape.

As for San Antonio, Resonance praised the city's tourism attractions such as the River Walk and the San Antonio Zoo.
