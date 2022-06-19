Houston tops Texas as the best place for vegans in new report

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston made the top 10 in a new survey of the top cities in the U.S. where it's best to be a vegan, coming in at No. 6 on the list - making it the best city in Texas, ahead of Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, and Fort Worth.
The survey by the team at Meal Delivery Experts set out to determine which cities have the most vegan food options. They compiled the 20 most populous cities in the U.S., then used data from TripAdvisor to count how many restaurants or food venues in each city offers at least one vegan option.
New York is No. 1, blowing everyone else away with 1,464 restaurants or food venues offering vegan options - more than double the number than any other city on the list.
