Amazon Pet Day deals on toys, accessories, treats and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
Amazon's Pet Day is here, with discounts up to 80% off. These deals all expire at midnight tonight, so get your carts filled and your orders placed now. Here are the best Pet Day deals including sales on toys, pet food and more.
Dog Beds and Sofas from Comfort Expression and Yiruka up to 41% off
AncestryDNA Know Your Pet DNA for just $78
PetSafe ScoopFree Crystal Pro Self-Cleaning Cat Litterbox for 18% off
Dog Grooming Scissors Kit for 10% off
OhGeni Orthopedic Dog Bed for 43% off
Small Calming Dog Bed for 33% off
Pubialo Squeaky Dog Toys for 51% off
Harry Potter House Sorting Hat for just $12
Outward Hound Squeaker Ballz Fetch Dog Toy for under $5
Carlgg Dog Chew Toys for under $10
Banfeng Giant 9.5" Dog Tennis Ball for 15% off
MeoHui Interactive Cat Toys for just $9
Dogsee Dental Chews Bars up to 43% off
Crafted By Humans Loved By Dogs biscuits for $7.99
Full Moon All Natural Essentials Beef Jerky Tenders for 35% off
Halo Holistic Dog Food for 29% off
Merrick Power Bites for just $6
Dog Grooming Kit Clippers for 15% off
Petcube Cam Indoor for just $30
PetSafe Drinkwell Platinum Dog and Cat Water Fountain for under $50
* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.