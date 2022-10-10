Bellaire High School principal to retire effective January, lawyer tells ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bellaire High School Principal Michael McDonough, who was temporarily assigned when Houston ISD launched an investigation into the 30-year district veteran, is retiring before any outcome would be reached, his attorney told ABC13 on Monday.

McDonough filed his retirement papers with an effective timetable for January, the attorney added.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

The principal's ouster five months ago drew intense criticism from students who walked out of classes in May to protest his reassignment.

Despite what seems to be a seismic shift involving a beloved educator, HISD has not revealed anything regarding why he was reassigned or the investigation's purpose, citing it as a "personnel matter."

Thousands of Bellaire High School students walked out of classes in protest after longtime HISD principal Michael McDonough was suddenly reassigned. Bellaire PTO

The school was not without controversy leading up to McDonough's reassignment. Two investigations were launched this past March against Bellaire coach Nick Ozuna's baseball program, which has a rich championship history.

A former player's mother claims her complaint over Ozuna denigrating her son's hair was found by HISD as "unsubstantiated," but it would be revisited months later.

"Allegations that Mr. Ozuna engaged in discriminatory practices related to (her son's) hair will be reopened for further examination," the district's letter sent in March read.

At about the same time, Bellaire players were alleged to have engaged in derogatory behavior against Westbury High School. Ozuna and his staff denied claims of racism.

It's not confirmed whether McDonough's reassignment and investigation were tied to the allegations against his baseball coach, but he stood behind the school's record of diversity and acceptance following the Westbury High School incident. He wrote in part:

"Over my 14 years on this campus, I have been especially proud of the diversity and inclusion that exists. I have watched as our students accepted each other regardless of background, race, economic status, gender identity, or any of the other means by which they too often get categorized. Day after day, I have seen so many examples of our students seeing the best in others, while accepting the differences that exist. Our school community is not perfect yet I believe in our resolve to be better. And I'm glad to have the chance to be a part of that work."

Bellaire High School has touted success under McDonough. In his final school year, 13 class of 2022 seniors were named valedictorians, all earning 5.0 GPAs.

McDonough's tenure in HISD includes stints as principal at Pin Oak Middle School and Westside High School. He also had an earlier stint as Bellaire's assistant principal.

SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates: HISD's Field of Dreams comes at time others are lacking

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.