Video shows technician wrestle with wanted man accused of robbing ATM near Gulfton

The ATM technician wrestled with the suspect but backed off when he told him he had a gun, HPD said. The suspect got away in a black SUV.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man accused of holding up an ATM technician while he was on the job in the Gulfton area.

The robbery by force happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at an ATM in the 6200 block of Bellaire Boulevard near Hillcroft Avenue, police said.

HPD released surveillance video of the incident on Tuesday in hopes that someone may recognize the suspect.

The technician told police that while he was servicing an ATM, a black SUV pulled up near his vehicle and a man got out of the passenger's side and ran toward him.

The suspect reportedly tried to access the open ATM, so the technician grabbed him and wrestled with him.

The struggle stopped when the suspect told the ATM technician that he had a gun, police said.

The victim backed off and the suspect ran back to the black SUV and fled the scene, according to HPD.

It was unclear if the suspect got away with any money.

Police described the suspect as a Black man who was wearing black clothing and white shoes.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to the investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

