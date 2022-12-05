Woman shot in neck after cashing check in SW Houston, HPD says

Two people are in custody after a woman was shot for her money and car in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman, who was robbed of her money and vehicle outside of a southwest Houston check cashing place, was also shot in the neck when another woman opened fire on her Monday afternoon.

The carjacking in the 6200 block of Bellaire Boulevard led to a short police chase that resulted in officers detaining the alleged shooter and a man whom they don't believe was at the original scene, according to the Houston Police Department.

The woman injured in the shooting was taken to a hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

HPD said the victim had just cashed a check at PLS Check Cashing at Bellaire and Hillcroft when she was approached by the armed woman.

After the shooting, the suspect got in the victim's car and took off before police were informed of what happened. Police, who were armed with the vehicle's description, located the suspect and tried to stop it, but were led on a short pursuit.

A man who jumped out of the car mid-chase was taken into custody, police said. The armed woman was also later detained.

Police don't believe the victim's injuries are serious.

What the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows

Statistics show robberies in the area that includes Bellaire and Hillcroft, where Monday's incident took place, are falling from the previous year.

In the last 12 months, 239 robberies were counted in the "Southwest Memorial Hospital, Burnett Bayland Park and Westmoreland" designated area, which is hope to about 51,000 people. In 2021, 259 robberies were counted.

The three-year average for robberies in that area is 303 robberies.

The robbery rate is measure by robberies for every 100,000 people.

Look up crime numbers in your part of Houston through the ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker.