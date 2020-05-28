Video shows giant bear following boy during a family hike

ITALY (KTRK) -- A family gathering in Italy quickly turned dramatic over Memorial Day weekend when a giant bear appeared as a 12-year-old boy was hiking.Nail-biting video from the scene shows Alessandro Breda keeping his cool as he slowly picked his way down a trail.The video was captured by his mother's partner Loris Calliari, which shows just how close the bear was to him.Despite the animal rearing up on its hind legs, Alessandro remains calm and continues back towards his family.Alessandro told Italian broadcaster RAI that he'd recently watched an instructional video about what to do if encountering a bear."I learned that if you yell, the bear becomes agitated and becomes much more aggressive," he said.