Future of the iconic 'Be Someone' bridge remains in question after artist charged with felony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you live in Houston, you know the "Be Someone" bridge on I-45.

The bridge and its message have been painted over several times, but after an artist was charged with a felony for doing so, many are asking about the future of the bridge.

Union Pacific owns the railroad and officials there say tagging the bridge is illegal and dangerous.

Eyewitness News doesn't know how many different people have tagged the bridge over the years, but we have interviewed the original tagger in the past, and he has not been charged with a crime.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office has now charged an artist named Chandrika Metivier with a felony graffiti charge for painting on the bridge at least twice this year and last year.

That charge comes after a Union Pacific police investigation.

Union Pacific hasn't told ABC13 whether other artists will be charged in the future for doing the same thing, and the DA's office doesn't have a good answer for that either.

Metivier hasn't responded to our calls or messages, but does appear to have started a GoFundMe to pay for legal costs.

So far, it has raised about $7,600 for an attorney and potential fines.

In it, the artist calls the charge unjustified and says it goes against the city's initiatives to embrace public art.

No arrests have been made at this point.

