HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police say they're looking for a suspect wanted for shooting two separate men who were simply out walking in their neighborhoods.
Sam Wingate, an elderly veteran, was walking with another man in Baytown at 6:30 a.m. on August 15 when he was fatally shot by someone from a car driving by.
Piotr Lewandowski, 38, was walking his dog, "Choco," in October in the Heights when a man drove up and started shooting. Lewandowski survived his injuries.
Now detectives say they believe the two cases are tied together. They've released a sketch of the man they say shot Lewandowski. Surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle had earlier been released in the Wingate case, and the car appears to link the shootings.
Police are expected to reveal more details in the investigations during a news conference at 10 a.m.
