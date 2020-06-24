Society

Monsanto Lawsuit: Bayer says it's paying up to $10.9B to settle lawsuit over Monsanto's weedkiller, PCB cases

A bottle of Roundup weed killer is seen in this undated image.

A bottle of Roundup weed killer is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

BERLIN -- German pharma giant Bayer says it's paying up to $10.9 billion to settle a lawsuit over subsidiary Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup.

RELATED: Jury awards $2 billion to Livermore couple who says Roundup caused cancer

Monsanto has faced numerous lawsuits over claims it causes cancer.

In a statement Wednesday, Bayer said it was also paying up $1.22 billion to settle two further cases, one involving PCB in water.

RELATED: Roundup maker Monsanto appeals $78.5 million verdict over Bay Area man's cancer

The Leverkusen, Germany-based company said the Roundup settlement would bring closure to approximately 75%'' of the current 125,000 filed and unfiled claims. It said the agreement is subject to approval by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytrialhealthbusinesscourt caselawsuitgardeningu.s. & worldgermanycancer
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
CDC credits UT-Austin for slowing outbreak after Mexico trip
More isolated showers expected this afternoon
NY, NJ, CT tell travelers from high-infection states to self-isolate
SPONSORED: Propane tanks delivered, perfect for 4th of July
Shell Freedom Over Texas will be without live crowd this year
Turner to make announcements regarding police reform today
Show More
Why the Army is targeting Houston for recruits
Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk
Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
19-year-old identified after shots fired near HPD substation
More TOP STORIES News