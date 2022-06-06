texas news

Battleship Texas restoration progress takes big step as dry dock arrives in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Progress is being made in the restoration of the 110-year-old Battleship Texas as the dry dock that will be used to help fix it up is now in place in Galveston.

The dry dock traveled all the way from the Bahamas and arrived in Galveston over the weekend.

It will be used for a major renovation of the battleship, which is currently docked in La Porte. The USS Texas has been docked across the road from the San Jacinto Monument for more than 70 years.

The restoration work is expected to create more jobs in Galveston.

Officials with the Battleship Texas Foundation say the ship needs repairs to its hull to deal with ongoing leaks.

"In about mid-August, we hope to bring the battleship here from San Jacinto and put it on that dry dock to repair the hull. It's something we've been working on for years, really since 2019," said Tony Gregory, President and CEO of the Battleship Texas Foundation. "So this is a really big, important step for us."

The Battleship Texas Foundation says it expects to have the battleship renovation completed by June 2023.

The new home for the ship has not been chosen, but the foundation says it has spoken to officials in Baytown, Beaumont and Galveston.

Battleship Texas is the last remaining battleship that participated in both World War I and World War II.

