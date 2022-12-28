Hundreds of Houston bats rescued during freeze to be released back into the wild

The bats have been kept separate as they recover from hypothermic shock due to the freeze. Now, they'll be released near where they were originally found.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly 2,000 bats are still recovering after suffering hypothermic shock during last week's freeze.

But there's good news -- on Wednesday, hundreds of bats will be released back into the wild.

ABC13 was there on Friday when the Houston Humane Society scooped up bats that had fallen from the Waugh Bridge in Buffalo Bayou Park.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Winter freeze sends Houston's bats falling from the Waugh Bridge in hypothermic shock

Mexican free-tailed bats live between the crevices of the bridge, but it's not warm enough to protect them from the weather. When their bodies go into shock, they fall onto the pavement.

The bats were placed in warming boxes and incubators, then administered IV fluids and, later food, to help them recover.

Over 600 of the rescued bats came from the bridge, while other bats came from Pearland and other places around town.

All of the bats will be released near where they were found, Houston Humane Society Wildlife Director Mary Warwick said.

"We have a group of bats from Pearland, and Waugh. We've kept them separate so they'll each get released back to their colonies," Warwick said. "They are colonial. They know each other, very social. We are not mixing the bats."

The Mexican free-tailed bats are essential to our ecosystems because they are native to Texas and eat bugs like moths and mosquitos.

Experts say if you see one, don't touch it. Instead, slide the bat into a shoebox or something similar and keep them warm and dry. Then, call the Houston Humane Society's wildlife department at 713-468-8972.