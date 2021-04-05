Business

Popular infant bath seat recalled amid drowning concerns

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Infant bath seat recalled amid drowning concerns

A popular infant bath seat is being recalled because authorities say it fails to meet safety requirements and could pose a drowning hazard.

About 5,000 BATTOP foldable bath seats, model BB2206, were sold exclusively on Amazon from July 2020 to October 2020 for about $40.

The foldable seats are described as made of plastic with white seats and blue, green or gray restraint bars.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says: "The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies."

If you have one, authorites say stop using it immediately and contact the company for a refund.

There were no injuries reported to the commission.

The product was manufactured by Dongguan Babycare Products Co. of Dongguan, China and imported by BATTOP of China.

More information about the recall is available from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssafetyproduct recallsbabyrecallconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad killed in front of 10-year-old daughter during robbery at Marq-E
1 in custody after stolen ambulance leads wild chase in Dallas
Houston mayor denounces voting restrictions likely to pass in TX
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
Abbott says no to Rangers' 1st pitch in wake of MLB stance
Partly cloudy skies can be expected Monday afternoon
Computer outage prevents ticket purchasing for multiple airlines
Show More
LIVE | Prayer vigil for rapper DMX outside hospital
Popular RodeoHouston event to be livestreamed this weekend
22nd Deshaun Watson lawsuit alleges woman had to sign 'NDA'
Action 13 town hall: COVID-19 & Our Mental Health
Norwegian asks CDC to allow cruises from US in July
More TOP STORIES News